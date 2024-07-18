Galaxy Ring is available again after quickly selling out, shipping delayed for many sizes

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring looks like a pretty compelling health wearable, and it also seems like customers like it. Within a couple of days of its launch, the Galaxy Ring had sold out, but Samsung has just made it available for pre-order yet again.

The Galaxy Ring is a fitness-first wearable. With sensors that can track heart rate, sleep, and other key health metrics, Samsung touts the device as an even less invasive way to track your health compared to a smartwatch. Plus, unlike many of its competitors, the Galaxy Ring operates without a subscription, with all of its health features available for free in the Samsung Health app.

Surprisingly, Samsung sold out of its initial batch of Galaxy Ring units after just a couple of days being available, with new pre-orders not available through Samsung.com.

As of today, though, Samsung has restocked the Galaxy Ring, but you might have to wait for your size to be delivered. Through a quick look at Samsung.com, here are the shipping times we’re seeing (based on a location in North Carolina, your region may vary):

Size 5: July 24

Size 6: July 24

Size 7: July 24

Size 8: July 24

Size 9: August 14

Size 10: August 7-14

Size 11: August 21 (Gold still sold out)

Size 12: August 7 (Gold and black sold out)

Size 13: August 21 (Black sold out)

So, for those with larger fingers, the Galaxy Ring is largely going to be shipping in about a month’s time. Do keep in mind that Samsung’s sizes don’t perfectly align with traditional sizing. As such, Samsung recommends purchasing a sizing kit, which is free on purchase of the Ring (or $10 if you don’t buy a Ring). You can also purchase a sizing kit for $10 at Best Buy (which comes with a $10 gift card), with the kit available in many brick-and-mortar locations.

You can order the Galaxy Ring today through Samsung.com, or through Best Buy if you know your size. Best Buy is shipping some sizes and colors faster, but your results may vary.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are available for pre-order now with up to $1,200 in trade-in value, doubled storage for free, and other perks. You can also get up to $150 more offer with our link to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com.

Samsung starts shipping its new foldables as well as Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra on July 24.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram