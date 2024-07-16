Samsung’s Android 15 update is reportedly ‘the most changed’ One UI yet

Android 15 itself is shaping up to be a pretty middling upgrade, but it sounds like Samsung may have some bigger updates in store, according to a known tipster.

One UI updates generally build on the latest version of Android with Samsung’s own suite of new features. But, over the past few releases, we haven’t see a lot of change.

Apparently, that streak could end this year, as tipster Ice Universe says that One UI 7, Samsung’s Android 15 release, will be the “most changed version in the history of One UI.”

What does that mean? It’s hard to tell without added context. The post only goes on to further say that the “icon is redrawn,” which perhaps hints at some design changes or perhaps animation tweaks, but it’s really hard to know for sure. On Weibo, Ice further expands to say that the “drop-down bar” has been changed, and specifies that the “icon style” is updated.

Android 15 itself is, as mentioned, void of any big changes.

One thing Samsung is confirmed to deliver is “App Lock,” a new feature separate from “Secure Folder.”

When it debuts, whatever it may bring, Samsung is likely to test in beta and later launch One UI 7 first on devices such as the Galaxy S23 series and the recently-launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

