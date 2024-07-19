Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables officially launch in China

Xiaomi has officially launched two brand new foldables, including the firm’s first ever flip device. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mi Flip are the latest high-end foldable devices to hit the Chinese marketplace.

Building on the excellent work from the previous generation, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 refines the experience with a 6.56-inch external display and an internal 7.98-inch internal display. Both are rated at 120Hz with 3,000 nit peak brightness, are HDR10+ certified, and are backed by Dolby Vision. It is a super slim device at just 9.47mm thick when folded and 4.59mm when unfolded while only weighing in at 226g.

Despite being so thin, Xiaomi is touting impressive durability with an updated hinge rated for up to 500,000 folds. Adding to that, for the first time, the Mix Fold 4 has an IPX8 water and dust resistance rating, protecting the Mix Fold 4 from light water splashes.

The internals consist of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12/16GB RAM, 256/512/1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage, and a 5,100mAh internal battery. 67W wired charging is supported alongside 50W wireless charging with supported hardware.

The inner display now has an under-display selfie camera rated at while the rear camera include a Leica-branded quad camera setup. There is a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3.2x zoom lens, 50MP 5x periscope zoom lens, and 12MP ultra-wide angle.

Alongside the Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi officially unveiled the previously teased Mi Flip. The first-ever clamshell phone from the Chinese brand ships with a 4.01-inch cover display a 6.86-inch inner display. It weighs just 192g and is 15.99mm thick when closed.

It also is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12/16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The internal power cell is rated at 4,780mAh with 67W wired charging via USB-C available, but no mention of wireless charging.

The Mix Flip utilizes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP 2x telephoto, and has a 32MP selfie camera embedded within the internal screen punch-hole notch. Like the Mix Fold 4, this system is also backed by Leica tuning with multiple camera modes available to play around with and filters to apply.

These new devices come in Black, White, Blue, and a special composite fiber variant. The based 12GB/256GB variant of the Mix Fold 4 starts at CNY 8,999 (~$1,237) while the The 16GB/512GB model comes in at CNY 9,999 (~$1,375). The 16GB/1TB configuration will cost a whopping CNY 10,999 (~$1,513).

Xiaomi’s pricing model for the Mix Flip is more palatable starting at CNY 5,999 (~$825) for hte 12GB/256GB variant. The 12GB/512GB variant ships for CNY 6,499 (~$894) while the top tier 16GB/1TB option comes in at CNY 7,299 (~$1,004).

No word was shared on any potential global launch, but we’re hopeful that Xiaomi will bring the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip to more markets in the coming months.

More on Android: