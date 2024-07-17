Xiaomi’s first foldable flip phone is stunning: 4-inch outer screen, 4,780 mAh battery, more

The flip phone foldable has become one of the most popular form factors for the technology, but not every brand offers an option. This week, Xiaomi is preparing to launch its first flip phone, with a teaser for the Mix Flip revealing its stunning design.

Xiaomi Mix Flip is set to be fully unveiled later this week on July 19. The device will be Xiaomi’s answer to the popularity of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series, as well as other flip phone foldables including Motorola’s Razr and more.

In posts on Weibo, Xiaomi offers a few key details about the device.

Xiaomi Mix Flip will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (with a vapor chamber for cooling), offer UFS 4.0 storage, and utilize LPDDR5X RAM. The cover display, meanwhile, will measure in at 4.01-inches (a hair larger than the one on the new Motorola Razr+) with 1,600 nit brightness and support for an outer earpiece speaker so you can take calls with the device closed without using speakerphone. Xiaomi’s outer display appears to support full apps, as well as using “smart hanging windows” which are presumably widget panels. A full-size keyboard will also be supported.

Somehow, Xiaomi says it is packing a whopping 4,780 mAh battery inside. Not only is that drastically larger than what Samsung uses in even its latest Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it’s even bigger than the battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Impressive, to say the least.

As mentioned, the full reveal of the Xiaomi Mix Flip is set to take place later this week on July 19. On that date, we’ll find out more about the company’s plans for pricing and release, as well as the rest of the specs. But, so far, this one looks incredible.

