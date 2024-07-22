Blackmagic Camera 1.1 for Android now supports Pixel 6 series, plus more devices

After debuting at the end of June, the Blackmagic Camera for Android app version 1.1 is adding support for several new devices, including the Google Pixel 6 series and several OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi smartphones.

Announced via Threads, the Blackmagic Camera 1.1 for Android also includes a number of new features including HDMI monitoring support, pull focus transition controls, plus support for Blackmagic Cloud for Organizations. This allows you to create groups or teams to quickly share projects.

3D LUTs are also now supported during recording and monitoring. You are also able to dim the screen while recording, which will be useful in darker environments. Some image retouching tools, including noise reduction and sharpening, can also be applied to your footage. Performance of the app has also been improved. You can see the full changelog for Blackmagic Camera 1.1 below:

HDMI monitoring.

3D LUTs for recording and monitoring.

Pull focus transition controls.

Blackmagic Cloud organizations.

Login account within Blackmagic Cloud.

Ability to dim screen while recording.

Optional image noise reduction.

Optional image sharpening.

Audio level pop-up.

Japanese translations.

Ability to not generate a proxy while recording.

Save clips to any location including external storage.

General performance and improvements.

These functions make the app more robust, but this update also adds support for more Google devices, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. That’s not all: Blackmagic Camera 1.1 also now works with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series, Xiaomi 13 and 14 series, and the OnePlus 11 and 12 series. Sadly, it seems that the Pixel Fold is still not supported at this stage.

For those wondering, the Blackmagic Camera app is a completely free pro-level video recording application that offers more codecs, enhanced metadata, plus direct integration with the Davinci Resolve editing suite.

If you want to try Blackmagic Camera 1.1 out on your phone, then the update is rolling out now via the Google Play Store.

