Android 15 beta could reach Samsung Galaxy devices as soon as next week

Samsung has been quietly working behind the scenes on its Android 15 update for Galaxy devices, One UI 7, and it sounds like we might get a first look at the update in the very near future.

According to Ice Universe, a fairly reliable Samsung tipster, Samsung plans to open the One UI 7 beta program as soon as “the end of July,” or into the beginning of August.

This is assuming there are no delays or, “accidents,” as Ice puts it.

That’s a fair bit ahead of schedule for Samsung. Last year, the first Android 14 beta with One UI 6 arrived on Galaxy S23 series devices on August 11. If Ice is correct and Samsung plans to launch the update before the end of July, that could be up to two weeks early.

At the same time, that’s not entirely surprising. With Google launching its new batch of Pixel devices in mid-August, it’s entirely likely that the launch of Android 15 as a whole will be running well ahead of last year’s schedule.

It’s worth noting, though, that Ice said back in June that One UI 7 wouldn’t arrive very early this year amid a focus on One UI 6.1.1 and the Fold 6. But it’s entirely possible those plans have changed.

As for when Samsung might launch its Android 15 update with One UI 7 to the general public, that’ll likely still be a ways out. Last year, Samsung launched Android 14 with One UI 6 on October 30.

