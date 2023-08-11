Samsung officially launches One UI 6 beta with Android 14 for Galaxy S23

Following two false starts that saw announcement posts published and then removed, Samsung is now launching a beta program for the Android 14-based One UI 6 on the Galaxy S23 series. It comes as Google is winding down the Pixel equivalent ahead of the stable release in a few weeks.

One of the most prominent changes is to the Quick Panel that starts with two big buttons for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that’s followed by a 4×4 panel you can swipe through. A Brightness card appears next with a slider and controls for Dark mode and the Eye comfort shield. Finally, there’s Smart view screen mirroring and Device controls for your smart home.

The background translucency is on full display in the screenshots from our Max Weinbach:

Samsung says this redesign “makes it effortless for users to access their most used features,” with a new single downward swipe from the upper right corner of the screen letting you access the full panel: “Available when the Quick Panel instant access setting is turned on.”

On the personalization front, you can set different lockscreens based on Modes and Routines. A camera widget will let “preselect a camera mode and a storage location — like portrait mode and a folder just for headshots.” There’s new emoji and default font, which Samsung describes as “impactful.”

The One UI 6 beta program is available for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra starting today in the United States, Germany, and South Korea. Visit the Samsung Members app to get started by registering.