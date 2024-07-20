Samsung going all in on Google Messages in US, stops pre-installing Samsung Messages on Galaxy phones

After slowly phasing the app out in some regions, Samsung has announced that it will no longer pre-install Samsung Messages on Galaxy devices in favor of Google Messages.

The Samsung Messages app was a staple of Galaxy smartphones for years, but Samsung started to phase it out with the Galaxy S22 series in 2022. That was in line with Google’s push with RCS, as the Google Messages app better supports RCS (though Samsung Messages does support it). In 2022, Samsung made Google Messages the default SMS/RCS app on Galaxy devices, but still pre-installed its own app as an option for users.

Now, Samsung is taking the next step.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung Messages will no longer be pre-installed on Galaxy phones in favor of Google Messages. This was confirmed in a notice to users as spotted by Max Weinbach.

The notice, found in the Samsung Members app, reads in part:

Starting with Flip6, Fold6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded. Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun.

Samsung’s notice doesn’t mention whether or not this applies globally, but our US Galaxy Z Fold 6 was without Samsung Messages installed. Mishaal Rahman says that European and Canadian devices still include it.

Max also noted that RCS was enabled by default on his Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the Google Messages app.

The Samsung Messages app remains available for download through the Galaxy Store, though Samsung says “some features will be excluded.”

Update: Post updated to include notes on EU/Canadian units still pre-installing Samsung Messages