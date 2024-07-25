Deals: Google Pixel Watch 2 $270 low, Galaxy S24 $165 off, Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 $140 off, TCL Google TV $198, more

Today’s roundup of deals is now ready to go with a solid all-time low the Google Pixel Watch 2 just after landing in our roundup of the best Android smartwatches in July 2024 – check out the latest on Pixel watch 3 right here. On top of that, we are also tracking some of the lowest prices ever on unlocked Galaxy S24 handsets alongside this 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED Google Smart TV down at just $198 shipped and Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet 3 at $140 off the going rate. All of that and more awaits in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Watch 2 still at Prime Day all-time low, score one for $270 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 at $269.99 shipped in various styles. This is the latest wearable from Google that carries a regularly $350 MSRP and is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. The second-gen model boasts three new sensors for everything from heart rate tracking and skin temperature, to stress management, made to combine with Google AI “for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet.”

While we are still tracking all-time lows on the S24 Ultra model, today it’s time for some seriously notable deals on the unlocked Galaxy S24. Regularly $860 for the 256GB model we are featuring today – the highest storage capacity you can buy, Amazon is now offering the Onyx Black model and the Cobalt Violet down at $695 shipped. That’s $165 off and the lowest price we can find. This is more than $100 under the price we tracked for this model during the Discover Samsung Galaxy sale back in May and among the best prices we have seen since release earlier this year anywhere. Both colorways are sitting at the full MSRP directly from Samsung right now.

Is the 6 Classic still the nicest Galaxy Watch? Score the silver rotating bezel model at the $279 low

Amazon is now offering the silver 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down at $278.56 shipped. You’re looking at a regular $400 wearable with a deep $120 price drop that undercuts the Samsung sale price by $51 right now. Today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon for this configuration and the lowest price we can find. While I do like the black case model, that one will run you the same $329.99 shipped sale price Samsung is offering right now now, and it just doesn’t have that same traditional timepiece vibe for me. I’ll explain below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 tablet at $289 is a solid back to school gift ($140 off)

Nothing screams back to school like a new Chromebook, and we just spotted a really good one for a sweet price. Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet 3 (8GB) is on sale now at $289.99 shipped via the official site. Regularly fetching close to $430, this compact Chromebook with an 11-inch display is down $140 right now. Only once before today have we seen a lower price than this for the Chromebook Duet 3. Walmart is also matching Lenovo’s price today on this Chromebook.

TCL’s 43-inch Google Smart TV with Chromecast just hit a doorbuster-worthy $198

If you’re looking for a quick and easy new 4K display that won’t the break for the kids, spare room, kitchen, office, lake house, or anything else along those lines, today’s Walmart deal is worth a look. It is now offering the 43-inch TCL Q5 Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Google Smart TV down at just $198 shipped. This is a regularly $500 2024 smart TV that is now seeing what you can basically consider doorbuster-worthy pricing at over $300 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC and 44-hour battery life drop to $60 low (25% off)

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still sitting at the $119.99 shipped Prime Day price, down from the regular $180 to land within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, we also have the first deal on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You can now score a set of the brand’s latest and most affordable buds in both the Starry Black and Soft Jade colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since they officially launched in the US last week during Prime Day.

Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC + FREE $500 M7 4K Smart Monitor

Over at Samsung, we just spotted a deal that gets you a free 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 4K UHD with Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC at $1,349.99 shipped. Only once before today have we tracked a deal on this new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop that offered a cash discount, but Samsung is now offering a better value with a free $500 monitor. Alternatively, you can also opt for the new 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra at $487 (Reg. $650) instead of the monitor. The same monitor, in case you are wondering, is fetching $500 on Samsung.

Samsung Black Friday in July knocks up to $300 off its fantastic Smart Monitors starting from $220 lows

Amazfit GTR 4 with 14-day battery life drops $140 ($60 off), plus more from $80

Amazfit is a great brand to consider if you are looking for a smartwatch on a budget, and we just spotted a deal that drops the Amazfit GTR 4 to $139.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly fetching $200, this particular smartwatch is now down $60, dropping to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. We’ve seen it dip below its original list price multiple times this year, but the current deal drops it $30 below its previous all-time low price of $170. It’s currently going for $156 shipped at Best Buy as a part of its Great Summer Sale.

