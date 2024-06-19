Gmail now lets you switch between a simple or advanced toolbar

On the web, Gmail is now offering a simple toolbar UI when reading emails and taking action on your inbox.

Once available on your account, a “Your new, simpler toolbar” prompt appears after opening an email: “Now it’s easier to focus on common tasks. Find other actions under More.”

When viewing your inbox, the simple toolbar just shows: Archive, Report spam, Delete, Mark as unread, and Move to, with everything else placed in the overflow menu.

The advanced toolbar is the previous design with Snooze, Add to Tasks, and Labels. The overflow houses Mark as not important, Add star, Create event, Filter messages like these, and Mute.

Besides offering a less dense UI, the new layout might be helpful for basic yet fast triaging. For those that prefer the old approach, it’s just a simple one-time switch at the bottom of the overflow menu that doesn’t impact anything else.

This simple toolbar is still rolling out to the Gmail website and not appearing on all accounts we checked today.

