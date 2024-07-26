Google brings Preferred Care for Pixel to UK and Japan

Ahead of the Pixel 9 launch next month, Google is expanding the availability of Preferred Care beyond the US and Canada to the UK and Japan.

You can pay for a two-year Preferred Care plan up front (e.g., Pixel 8 Pro: $249 USD) or pay monthly (8 Pro: $12/mo) to cover:

Accidental damage like “drops, liquid spills, and cracks.” You can claim “up to 2 accidental damage incidents in any rolling 12-month period based on the date of the first repair or replacement.”

like “drops, liquid spills, and cracks.” You can claim “up to 2 accidental damage incidents in any rolling 12-month period based on the date of the first repair or replacement.” Mechanical or electrical breakdowns “after Google’s warranty expires for as long as the device is enrolled”

Replacements are shipped the next business day, while you can get screen-only repairs for $29 at walk-in locations in the US and Canada. The “All other service fee” varies and is $129 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Preferred Care can be purchased “within 30 days of purchase” from the Google Store, while you can check the Preferred Care eligibility page when purchasing from other retailers.

Preferred Care is available for the following Google Pixel and Fitbit devices:

Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5a

Fitbit Ace LTE, Fitbit Ace 3, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Luxe, and Fitbit Inspire 3

Full details are available here, with the UK also offering “worry-free replacements from loss and theft” by upgrading to that coverage plan (“max 3 claims in a rolling 12 month period”).