Pixelated 019: It’s not leaking, it’s pouring Pixel 9

Welcome to the nineteenth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about the latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Watch 3 leaks.
- Pixel 9 series specs leak; ‘game-changing’ Tensor G4, 16GB RAM minimum on Pro
- Leaked Pixel 9 promos highlight new features, ‘Pixel Screenshots,’ free Gemini Advanced [Gallery]
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL may launch with four colors; here’s what they look like [Gallery]
- New Pixel Watch 3 face shows more room for complications
- New Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak reveals wing tips design
