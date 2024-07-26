Pixelated 019: It’s not leaking, it’s pouring Pixel 9

Welcome to the nineteenth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about the latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Watch 3 leaks.

Hosts

Read more

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.