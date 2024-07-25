Leaked Pixel 9 promos highlight new features, ‘Pixel Screenshots,’ free Gemini Advanced [Gallery]

Ahead of its launch event in a couple of weeks, Google can’t seem to stop Pixel 9 leaks from hitting the web. Today, we’re getting a full collection of marketing materials that detail the Pixel 9 series design, AI features, and more.

Published by 91Mobiles, these Pixel 9 marketing pages are likely headed to online retailers in the coming weeks, and offer an overview of everything Google is pushing on its latest Pixel devices.

That starts with the design, which we’ve already seen in-depth in various other leaks. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is shown in black, gray, “Porcelain,” and pink color variants with a “soft matte” finish to the glass and a polished metal frame. Google also addresses the drastic redesign saying:

Fresh colours, polished edges, a soft matte feel. It’s Pixel, reimagined.

From there, the materials dive into Google’s core focus, AI features on the Pixel 9. This includes Gemini, which is shown with a demo that uses a picture of a refrigerator full of ingredients and the question “How can I make a burger with these ingredients.” This doesn’t appear to be Gemini Live, which will later be able to use videos for more advanced, but similar functionality.

“Pixel Screenshots” is also shown with functionality similar to Microsoft’s canceled “Recall” feature on Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs. Google’s version has users manually take screenshots and asks them to allow those screenshots to be parsed by an AI to quickly answer questions. Google’s example doesn’t really seem to show the functionality at its best, but uses the prompt “What was the gift idea for Taylor?” with the result of a geometric squirrel figurine.

Google describes the feature saying:

Pixel Screenshots helps you save info that you want to remember later – like events, places, and more. So you can find what you need, right when you need it.

Other parts of the materials showcase Circle to Search and Magic Editor as other AI features.

There’s also confirmation that Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold will all come with Gemini Advanced for free for one year, as we first reported earlier this month. The offer will be valid to Pixel 9 series buyers who purchase a device before October 2025 and must be redeemed by mid-November 2025.

Google also highlights safety features such as Emergency SOS, “crisis alerts” for nearby fires or flood, and protection from phishing, scams, and malware. Google previously announced an AI-powered feature in Android that would be able to detect scam or phishing calls and alert the user, but it’s unclear if that is what Google is referring to here. It does seem likely, though, as Google promised that we’d hear more about the feature “later this year.”

The materials further confirm that Pixel 9 series will get 7 years of updates and “Pixel Drops” in what appears to be revised branding for “Feature Drops.” Google also describes Tensor G4 as “game-changing.”

Google is set to reveal any remaining secrets about the Pixel 9 series including other potential features on August 13.

