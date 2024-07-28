Nest Learning Thermostat leaks with new features and UI, Google Home update [Gallery]

Ahead of a seemingly fast-approaching launch, new promo materials offer a detailed look at the new 4th-Generation Nest Learning Thermostat from Google, an updated Home app UI, and alleged pricing for the device.

First appearing last week alongside an updated Nest Temperature Sensor, Google’s 4th-generation Nest Learning Thermostat has now leaked in full with a brand new design. The updated look, according to the materials posted by @MysteryLupin on Twitter/X, consists of a stainless steel design with glass and a “borderless” display.

It also appears to revive the rotating controls of the original Nest Thermostat lineup which were removed on 2020’s $129 Nest Thermostat. That budget-focused model instead uses fixed hardware and a swipe pad on the side.

The new Nest Learning Thermostat is also shown in two colors, a black and one that looks more like amber or bronze.

In the leaked materials, we can see that the updated on-device UI is reasonably similar to the 2020 device, but updated to fit the much larger, circular display. It also has a customizable “homescreen” which can show the temperature, time, or the weather outside. A feature called “Dynamic Farsight” is also shown, but it’s unclear what that does.

The key difference between this high-end Nest Learning Thermostat versus the existing $129 Nest Thermostat, as mentioned in the name, is its ability to learn your preferences over time. Some listed features that take advantage of this are “Smart Schedule with Savings Finder,” “Adaptive Eco” which can find an “energy efficient temp for your home,” and “Smart ventilation” on compatible HVAC systems. There’s also mention of “Natural heating and cooling,” but no additional details are provided.

It’s mentioned that the device is designed to being installed in “around 40 minutes or less” and that the new Nest Learning Thermostat works with any Matter-compatible app, not just the Google Home app.

On the note of the Google Home app, though, there are some updates to the app’s design shown here. The page for the thermostat itself has a considerably redesigned UI that shows more data and options on the top menu. We previously noted some other differences in the app in a previous leak.

The materials also reveal that the Nest Learning Thermostat will come with a Temperature Sensor ($39 on its own) as well as a “Trim Kit” for hiding the electronics on the wall. We’d guess this is due to the new design which has a smaller base on the wall itself.

The leak itself also mentions that the new Nest Learning Thermostat will cost $279, up from the current price of $249 (currently deeply discounted) on the near-decade-old 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat.

More on Google Nest:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram