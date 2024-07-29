 Skip to main content

Deals: Unlocked Pixel 8 Pro $250 off, Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ $350 off, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, chargers, and more

Avatar for Justin Kahn  | Jul 29 2024 - 8:51 am PT
0 Comments

Today’s best deals are now ready to go with straight up $250 price drops on all configurations and colors of unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro handsets and deals from $749 shipped. Those offers sit alongside the return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $350 off as well as its flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starting from $1,050. Head below for details on all of that and more. 

Save $250 on all colors and configs of Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone 

While we did see a short-lived all-time low hit the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro devices for a brief time on Prime Day, those offers didn’t even last the entire time and you can once again score the second-best price right now. Amazon is offering the latest Pixel 8 Pro handset from Google down at $749 shipped in all colorways to deliver $250 in savings on the regular $999 handset. The savings span on all storage options to match the second-lowest prices we have seen on Amazon. 

While the new Pixel 9 handsets are inbound in mid August, unless you’re planing on waiting a year or so, chances are you’re not going to see deals as deep as this. The Pixel 8 Pro will deliver a compelling Android smartphone experience well after the 9 makes its debut, alongside a more than capable feature set and internals ready for updates well into the future. 

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite falls back to its lowest price

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

Save up to $220 on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starting from $1,050

As part of its now live Back to School sale, Best Buy is offering some solid price drops on the Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to $220 in savings. While you will find the entry-level 256GB model matched directly from Samsung, pricing across the entire lineup now breaks down as follows via Best Buy: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB at $1,049.99, the 512GB model at $1,169.99, and the 1TB configuration at $1,399.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200, $1,320, and $1,620 respectively, this is up to $220 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Only once this year have we seen them go for less, with pricing starting from the $1,000 mark during the limited-time Samsung summer sale, but today’s deals are otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked across 2024. 

New Soundblade desktop soundbar with sub falls back to $150 all-time low

Spigen’s regularly $60 ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station drops to $35

This 3-port GaN charger powers your gear with up to 100W of juice at $27

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC and 44-hour battery life drop to $60 low (25% off)

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still sitting at the $119.99 shipped Prime Day price, down from the regular $180 to land within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, we also have the first deal on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You can now score a set of the brand’s latest and most affordable buds in both the Starry Black and Soft Jade colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since they officially launched in the US last week during Prime Day. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Google-Cloud.jpg

***Score up to $350 in credit with FREE Google Cloud sign-ups: Cloud Storage, Vision AI, 20+ dev tools, more

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break
Deals

Author

Avatar for Justin Kahn Justin Kahn

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications