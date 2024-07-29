Deals: Unlocked Pixel 8 Pro $250 off, Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ $350 off, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, chargers, and more

Today’s best deals are now ready to go with straight up $250 price drops on all configurations and colors of unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro handsets and deals from $749 shipped. Those offers sit alongside the return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $350 off as well as its flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starting from $1,050. Head below for details on all of that and more.

Save $250 on all colors and configs of Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone

While we did see a short-lived all-time low hit the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro devices for a brief time on Prime Day, those offers didn’t even last the entire time and you can once again score the second-best price right now. Amazon is offering the latest Pixel 8 Pro handset from Google down at $749 shipped in all colorways to deliver $250 in savings on the regular $999 handset. The savings span on all storage options to match the second-lowest prices we have seen on Amazon.

While the new Pixel 9 handsets are inbound in mid August, unless you’re planing on waiting a year or so, chances are you’re not going to see deals as deep as this. The Pixel 8 Pro will deliver a compelling Android smartphone experience well after the 9 makes its debut, alongside a more than capable feature set and internals ready for updates well into the future.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite falls back to its lowest price

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

Save up to $220 on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starting from $1,050

As part of its now live Back to School sale, Best Buy is offering some solid price drops on the Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to $220 in savings. While you will find the entry-level 256GB model matched directly from Samsung, pricing across the entire lineup now breaks down as follows via Best Buy: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB at $1,049.99, the 512GB model at $1,169.99, and the 1TB configuration at $1,399.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200, $1,320, and $1,620 respectively, this is up to $220 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Only once this year have we seen them go for less, with pricing starting from the $1,000 mark during the limited-time Samsung summer sale, but today’s deals are otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked across 2024.

New Soundblade desktop soundbar with sub falls back to $150 all-time low

Spigen’s regularly $60 ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station drops to $35

This 3-port GaN charger powers your gear with up to 100W of juice at $27

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC and 44-hour battery life drop to $60 low (25% off)

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still sitting at the $119.99 shipped Prime Day price, down from the regular $180 to land within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, we also have the first deal on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You can now score a set of the brand’s latest and most affordable buds in both the Starry Black and Soft Jade colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since they officially launched in the US last week during Prime Day.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]