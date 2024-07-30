Ahead of Android 15’s launch, Android 14 is on at least 13% of active devices

We’re likely just a couple of weeks away from the launch of Android 15, at least if we’re assuming new Pixels run on it, and as such, we wanted to take a quick look at how the distribution numbers stand in 2024.

According to the latest available data, the most popular version of Android today is Android 13, running on just shy of 21% of “active” devices in 2024.

This data is based on Android devices that have been connected to the Google Play Store within a seven-day period and is available to developers through Android Studio. Google provides this data to help developers choose the lowest version of Android that an app can support. By showing the cumulative distribution of a particular version of Android, developers can see the percentage of devices that their app could potentially run on. By reversing that total, though, we can easily see the percentage of active Android devices using each version of Android.

Google updates the data periodically and, as of July 2024, these are the latest available numbers. It’s worth noting, though, that this data isn’t fully up to date. Google hasn’t updated it since May 1 of this year.

Android Distribution Numbers as of May 1, 2024

Latest version: Android 14 at 13%

Most popular version: Android 13 at 20.9%

Drawing a quick comparison from June 2023, the last time this data was documented in detail, we can see that adoption of Android 13 actually went up by a little over 6% leading up to May 2024, while Android 11, the most popular version at the time, dropped from just over 23% down to 19%. Android 10 continues to be on a surprising number of devices, though, dropping from 17.8% in June 2023 to just 13.6% in May 2024.

Since Google doesn’t have a specific timeline available for when it updates this data – it tends to be sporadic – it’s hard to tell for sure how well Android 14 adoption has gone ahead of the launch of Android 15. In all likelihood, it’s certainly higher than 13% at this point. Hopefully we’ll get another update in the coming months.

