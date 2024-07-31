New Nest Learning Thermostat gets early unboxing [Video]

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) leaks continue with an early unboxing showing off what the new design looks like up close.

As shared by @franklyhonestmanr on TikTok, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) will be available in Polished Gold, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Silver.

One thing of note is a new packaging style. On the face of the box, the usual four-color ‘G’ is replaced by just ‘Google.’ This is followed by the product name and a large image, which is most similar to the Pixel Tablet. To actually open, you remove two stickers on the back to slide off a sleeve.

There’s a straightforward box after that. You lift the cover to get the Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Temperature Sensor side-by-side.

This unboxing provides a look at the back, which swaps the micro-USB port for USB-C. This is just for troubleshooting/diagnostics and to quickly charge the battery when it’s low. The angles also demonstrate how thin that saucer screen is. While there’s a stainless steel housing around the borderless display, the pedestal just behind it looks to be made of plastic.

We also see the Nest Temperature Sensor in full, which has a mounting port if you just don’t want to put it on a flat surface.

The Nest Learning Thermostat comes with a Trim plate (which is sold separately with the $129 model), the Thermostat base, Steel plate, and mounting screws.

Compatibility. The Nest Learning Thermostat works with most 24V systems, including gas, electric, oil, forced air, heat pump, and radiant. It can control: Heating 1, 2, and 3 stages (W1, W2, W3); Cooling 1 and 2 stages (Y1, Y2); Heat pump with auxiliary and emergency heat (O/B, AUX, E); Fan (G, G2, G3); Power (C, RH, RC); Humidifier and dehumidifier (HUM, DEHUM), Ventilation (VENT). The Nest Learning Thermostat’s “*” connector can accept only one of these wires: W3, E, HUM, or DEHUM The AQ+ and AQ-connectors can only accept 1-wire or 2-wire VENT, HUM, or DEHUM. Go to g.co/nest/works to check compatibility. The Nest Learning Thermostat is designed to work even if your home doesn’t have a common (C) wire. Rarely, installing a new C wire or the Nest Power Connector may be required. See g.co/nest/cwire for details. Professional installation recommended for dual fuel systems (heat pump with furnace), whole-home humidifiers, and dehumidifiers