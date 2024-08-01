 Skip to main content

Here are some of Google’s new Pixel Watch 3 band colors [Gallery]

Google’s Pixel Watch 3 series will once again expand the company’s lineup of straps and bands, and through early leaks we’re getting a first look at the new color options.

We already know most of what there is to know about the Pixel Watch 3 series, from the new fitness features, battery life, and app updates all the way down to the most important new change, the addition of a larger size – as we first reported early this year.

Also in the pipeline are new bands.

Google is reportedly adding just one new band type to the Pixel Watch 3 this year with “Performance Loop.” That new band has yet to surface, but we are getting a look at new colors coming to Google’s existing bands.

That’s through a batch of images posted by Android Headlines, we can see those new colors. In case you missed our earlier coverage of recent leaks, the new band colors this year include:

  • Active Band: Rose Quartz
  • Active Sport Band: Wintergreen
  • Woven Band: Peony
  • Stretch Band: Rose Quartz (not pictured below), Wintergreen

Not all bands will support the new, larger Pixel Watch 3. The 45mm size apparently won’t support the Stretch Band, Metal Mesh Band, Metal Slim Band, and the Two-Tone Leather Band at all, while some color variants of other bands will only be for the 41mm size.

Pixel Watch 3 is set to debut on August 13.

