How Pixel Watch 3 faces are using the bigger display

Compared to the 41 mm Pixel Watch 2, the 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 is said to have “40% more screen.” The big question is how Wear OS will adapt to the bigger display, and we now have an answer on the watch faces front.

From a previous leak, we already know about one new face coming to the Pixel Watch 3.

The time is housed in a pill at the left, with two complication slots directly above and below it. There are then three complications arranged radially at the right. Thanks to the latest Pixel Watch 3 leak, we’ve now learned that the five-slot version is for the 41 mm Pixel Watch 3, which has a 10% more screen than the Pixel Watch 2.

On the 45 mm, you can have four arc complication slots for a grand total of nine. As such, this surpasses the eight on today’s Adventure Analog Arcs.



41 mm

45 mm

Another new watch face on the 45 mm has an analog design with four circular slots in the middle. You get four arc complications, while the face can still show 5-minute increments at the perimeter.

Moving away from faces, we see how the Pixel Camera app makes use of the extra screen real estate by adding a Photo/Video switcher to the left edge. Today, that requires digging into the overflow menu.

