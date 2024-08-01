Pixel 9 Pro rumored to launch this month, but Fold and Pixel Buds Pro 2 set for Sept.

A new rumor today says that the bulk of the Pixel 9 series will launch just over a week after the announcement, but everything else looks to be further out.

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL will launch — “be available” — on August 22, or nine days after the launch event. Google already confirmed pre-orders will begin August 13. According to the official teaser page, pre-orders will be “made available towards the end of the show.”

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will go on sale September 4, with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 not coming until September 26.

There are no details on when the Pixel Watch 3 will ship.

Like the Pixel 9 series possibly running Android 14 out of the box, Google’s decision to announce the phones about two months early undoubtedly plays a role.

That said, the original Pixel Fold did not launch until over a month after the I/O announcement.

Meanwhile, Pixel Buds Pro 2 not getting a side-by-side launch is somewhat unexpected. One thing people have been wondering about is what the Google Store pre-order gift will be. The earbuds felt more likely than the watch this time round. The worst case scenario is Google considering the free 1-year Gemini Advanced subscription ($240 value) as this year’s gift.

