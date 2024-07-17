Pixel Watch 3 price leak reveals difference between 41 and 45 mm models

The focus in the lead up to Made by Google 2024 has been on the Pixel 9, but we now have leaked European prices for the Pixel Watch 3.

According to Dealabs, which leaked European Pixel 9 series pricing last week, the 41 mm Pixel Watch 3 will have the same starting price of 399 €. However, the 4G LTE model is reportedly 499 € in a 100 € difference that’s a 50 € increase from today. It’s unclear whether there are cellular component changes that justify this jump.

Meanwhile, there’s additional confirmation that the four band colors will be Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink.

The 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth is 449 € for a 50 € difference between the sizes, with availability in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel. In comparison, it’s a 30 € difference between the smaller and larger Apple Watch Series 9, as well as Samsung Galaxy Watch 7m, in aluminum. However, it’s also 100 € more for the cellular version at 549 €.

For the US, the 41 mm Pixel Watch 3 will presumably start/stay at $349, while the 45 mm comes in at $399. A $100 upgrade for cellular would match the Apple Watch, with Samsung just charging a $50 premium like Google currently does.

