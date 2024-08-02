Deals: Google Pixel Watch 2 $270, Pixel 8 models up to $300 off, Galaxy SmartTag 2 $20, and more

Today we are tracking the return of Prime Day pricing on the gold and silver Google Pixel Watch 2 models down at $270 to join deep $300 price drops on Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro. That’s on top of a new Amazon all-time low on Pixel 8a at $100 off the going rate and a series of Samsung deals including its Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers and a collection of its official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases and screen protectors. You’ll also want to scope out this offer on HP’s new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $300 off alongside everything else you’ll find down below – Bose headphones, chargers, home office gear, and more.

Gold and silver Google Pixel Watch 2 models drop to Prime Day pricing today at $270 (Reg. $350)

The Pixel Watch 3 is inbound soon with a new larger 45mm size, potential price hikes on the LTE versions, and require newer Android handsets, but that also means the deals are flying hard on the still current-gen Pixel Watch 2. We saw the standard black model fall to $269.99 shipped for Amazon’s big shopping bonanza last month, but it has now dropped the silver and gold case models down to the same $269.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for both models. This deal undercuts the big-time Google Summer sale by $20, with the only other deal we have seen for less landing as a somewhat targeted promotion that had Google emailing out $100 coupons to select customers.

Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro falls back to Prime Day price at $300 off, Pixel 8a hits new $399 low

We saw a solid price drop on the latest Google Pixel 8a for Prime Day, as well as up to $300 on the flagship pro model…and the deals are back once again (or even lower). Google is launching the new Pixel 9 very soon, but you aren’t going to be getting one of those at $300 off any time soon. Amazon now has Pixel 8 Pro back down at the $699 shipped Prime Day price. Regularly $999, this is a $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and matching Amazon all-time low we spotted for Prime Day. Head below for the return of Prime Day pricing on Pixel 8 as well as a new all-time low on Pixel 8a.

Just for comparison’s sake, the upcoming Pixel 3 will come in two flavors, a 41mm model like the featured deals above and a larger 45mm. The smaller size is expected to carry a $349 MSRP while the larger of two will jump to $399. The LTE versions of both are expected to land at $449 and $499.

Google Pixel 8 deals:

$300 in savings on HP’s latest OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $900

As a part of its limited-time 48-hour flash sale, Best Buy is now offering HP’s new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite for $899.99 shipped. This particular laptop has been fetching its full $1,200 price since it debuted weeks ago alongside other new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops. Only once before today have we tracked a discount on this new Copilot+ machine, but today’s deal steps it up with a solid 25% discount, dropping it $100 below its previous all-time low. This is the lowest price we can find for the OmniBook X laptop, so grab it before the limited-time flash sale ends this Saturday.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers return to 2024 lows at $20 (33% off)

Following this morning’s price drops on the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 Samsung cases, Best Buy is also now offering the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers down at $19.99. You’ll still find the white model down at the $19.99 Prime Day price via Amazon as well, but the black variant has jumped up at over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price of the year at 33% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find and another great opportunity for Galaxy users to scoop a few up.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite falls back to its lowest price

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

Amazon now offering $50 cash discounts on the new 40mm LTE Galaxy Watch 7 at $299

While Samsung certainly offered some big-time pre-orders on its new Galaxy Watch 7, some of the best we have seen on new flagship gear like this in fact, but if you missed out on that or can’t take advantage of the EDU offers, Amazon is now offering what is essentially the first straight up cash deal on the 40mm LTE model in Cream. Amazon has this Galaxy Watch 7 configuration down at $299 shipped right now from the regular $350 price tag. While this setup is now selling for $350 from Samsung with a FREE $50 band included, effectively offering the same value, but Amazon’s offer is less cash out of pocket right now.

Again there’s no denying how low prices can get with the EDU offers on Samsung – you might want to scope out this feature post detailing how to leverage the Samsung Discount Program – but much of the free pre-order credit and codes are no longer active there. This leaves today’s straight up cash deal on the 40mm with cellular connectivity a notable option if you’re looking to score one right now.

Another thing to keep in mind is the trade-in action at Samsung, you can indeed get a lower price there if you have gear to trade-in against the Galaxy Watch 7.

