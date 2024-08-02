What do you think is the best Pixel 9 color? [Poll]

The Pixel 9 series has leaked into oblivion at this point but one of the more interesting recent tidbits has been the color options of the upcoming devices.

Save the Pixel A-series, Google has toned down the bright, airy, and playful colors that lots of you have told us you love on older models. There is nothing wrong with muted tones on a smartphone, but those little touches like a colored power button are a big miss for hardcore fans.

The most up to date leaks show that the Pixel 9 will come in four colors including “Porcelain,” “Obsidian,” “Rose,” and “Green.” I must admit that I’m particularly struck by the mint green colorway. It has a little more oomph than the current crop of green Pixel 8 series devices especially as the matte side rails really make the color pop. The renders don’t account for the glossy rear panel finish though.

For the Pixel 9 Pro (and 9 Pro XL) the colors are going to be muted further still. The “Pro” tier slab phone is coming in four colors this year including “Obsidian,” “Porcelain,” “Rose,” and “Hazel.” However, they are slightly less saturated than the smaller Pixel 9. This is most obvious on the “Rose” color, which is a very light pink compared to the almost neon pink Pixel 9. The matte finish and glossy side rails also change the look slightly.

Sadly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to come in just two color options: “Obsidian” and “Porcelain” to match the first generation colorscheme. We know this will be coming a little later in September and will have a much higher start price, but does that mean we have to suffer with plain color options? Maybe it’s something the next foldable can fix.

Is the classic black your go-to choice for a timeless look? Or do you prefer the bold and vibrant options that Google offers? Maybe you’re a fan of subtle hues that blend in seamlessly with your style. You might just throw your phone into a case so the color of the Pixel 9 doesn’t matter one iota. That said, we want to know what color you’re most interested in. Let us know via the survey below and we’ll publish results in the coming days.