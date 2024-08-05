California ID cards are coming to Google Wallet on Android

Some US states have built out their own apps for digital Driver’s License and ID Cards. California is one of those cases, but will soon add support for ID cards in Google Wallet on Android.

In addition to Apple Wallet for iPhone owners, the California DMV is testing support for Android users.

This will not require users to download the CA DMV Wallet app. In fact, you can maintain both. Instead, the set-up process is done entirely within Google Wallet:

Open the Wallet App and click the “Add to Wallet” Button Select “ID Card” from the list Follow the instructions to completion to add your mDL to Wallet

Afterwards, they will appear in the app. You can use it at “select TSA terminals at SFO, SJC, LAX.” With this, you’re still supposed to “carry your physical DL/ID with you.”

California IDs in Google Wallet are currently being beta tested with state DMV employees and is not yet live for the public. Pages detailing the pilot has since been pulled.

Looking ahead, Ohio might also be next for Google Wallet since they added iPhone support last week. The list current stands at Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland.

