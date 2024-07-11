 Skip to main content

Google Wallet Quick Settings Tile might come to Samsung phones

Jul 11 2024
After rolling out direct notifications back in June, the Google Wallet app is adding its own Quick Settings Tile, which might finally bring the shortcut to Samsung devices.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Historically, Google Play services has powered a lot of the Google Wallet — and Pay before it — experience. This includes the homescreen and notifications. Last month, Google made it so that those transaction alerts are sent by the Google Wallet app you download from the Play Store. (This allows those notifications to appear on Wear OS.)

The Google Wallet app will soon also offer a Quick Settings Tile. Version 24.26.x (via Android Authority) is adding a “Wallet” QS shortcut. 

<string name=”quick_settings_tile_label”>Wallet</string>

<string name=”quick_settings_tile_default_subtitle”>Tap to open</string>

The Android system is responsible for the QS Tile that people use today. However, some OEMs — like Samsung, as noted by Mishaal Rahman — don’t offer that shortcut. By making it part of the Google Wallet app that’s updated via the Play Store, all Android users should get that Tile going forward.

This is not yet rolled out, and it remains to be seen whether Google will take steps to make sure users, like Pixel owners, don’t confusingly end up with two Quick Settings Tiles.

Meanwhile, work on enabling Google Wallet for the Fitbit Ace LTE continues. The Wallet app will be responsible for setting up that experience.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

