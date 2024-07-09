Google Wallet on the web now available in 13 more countries

Back in April, Google Wallet gained a web experience that is now seeing wider international availability.

Wallet.google.com lets you access a list of saved payment methods (credit + debit cards) and passes (loyalty cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, more). When available, you can see the actual barcode, as well as delete them. IDs and other passes are only accessible in the mobile app.

You can now manage your payment methods & passes, update Wallet & Google Pay settings, and view recent transactions, all in one place.

Meanwhile, transaction history shows a more comprehensive list of payments compared to Android, which just surfaces 10 tap-to-pay interactions. You have to “verify it’s you” (Google Prompt) to access this information. There’s also a settings page that links to various Google preferences (address, data, privacy, more).

Leveraging Material 3, it’s modeled after and replaces pay.google.com. After previously only being available in the US and later Japan, Google Wallet on the web is now available in 13 more countries. The full list is below:

Brazil Czech Republic France Germany Hungary Ireland Italy Japan Netherlands Poland Romania Spain United States UK Ukraine

