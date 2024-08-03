Google Wallet can now turn basically anything into a digital pass – here’s how

Digital passes are helpful, but they don’t apply to everything. But, with some help from AI, Google Wallet can now turn virtually any document into a digital pass.

Rolling out now via the Google Wallet app, the “Everything else” option can convert any physical document, card, or whatever else into a digital pass. This functionality was announced in May and made an appearance a couple of weeks ago, but now appears to be rolling out to users. Or, at least to Pixel users. Notably, in the latest Wallet version, we’re only seeing this “Everything else” option appear on Google Pixel devices, but not on devices from Samsung.

Within the Google Wallet app, you can access this new function by tapping the “Add to Wallet” button and scrolling down to “Everything else.” From there, Wallet will open a camera viewfinder where it can automatically detect compatible information (like a barcode) and import it into the app. The picture is analyzed using AI to detect the document type. You’ll be asked to verify the information and also given the opportunity to edit it as needed. That’s good, as in my testing Wallet recognized my Sam’s Club card as a vehicle’s VIN number on a registration card.

Included types of documents (in the US) include:

Business card

Car insurance

Driver’s license

Events & tickets

Health insurance

ID card

Library card

Loyalty card

Passport

Residence permit

Student ID

Tax ID card

Vehicle registration

Voter ID card

You can change a pass’ type during creation, and use an “other” category if it doesn’t fit into any of the preset options. The data you can fill out changes depending on the category.

Google provides a disclaimer on the pass page that says it was “created by the device owner.” More sensitive or official documents contain a larger disclaimer as well. The photo used to create the pass is also attached to it.

On a secondary page, there are details for the date added, the full number or details in plain text, and an option to used the pass “across Google” in places like Maps and Calendar. These passes, it seems, cannot be shared with other people.

Similar to something like a loyalty card, this appears in your Wallet and can be scanned by barcode scanners and more, if compatible.

Are you seeing “Everything else” in Google Wallet? Do you think it will be useful? Let’s discuss in the comments!

More on Google Wallet:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram