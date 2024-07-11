Google Wallet celebrating Paris 2024 Olympic mascots with tap-to-pay

Google Wallet is running a fun promotion to celebrate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
When you tap-to-pay or use the Google Pay button in websites/apps using a Visa card, you’ll earn virtual Paris 2024 mascots. Six are available, with Bronze, Silver, and Gold medal status:
Bronze medal status
- 1st Paris 2024 mascot: Have an existing Visa card in Google Wallet or add a new eligible Visa card to Google Wallet
- 2nd Paris 2024 mascot: 1 Visa purchase
Silver medal status
- 3rd Paris 2024 mascot: 5 Visa purchases
- 4th Paris 2024 mascot: 10 Visa purchases
- 5th Paris 2024 mascot: 15 Visa purchases
Gold medal status
- 6th Paris 2024 mascot: 20 Visa purchases
Visa is the “exclusive Payment Technology Partner” for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.
Once available, you can opt-in to the experience here: wallet.app.google/Edp. It’s not yet live for all users, with the campaign starting today and available in the following countries. If you already have a Visa card saved in Google Wallet, you’ll earn the first mascot after opting in.
There was a similar Google Pay promotion for the Justice League in 2018, but some people got Android superhero figurines. You only get virtual mascots today.
The Paris 2024 mascots will appear in Google Wallet until December 31, 2024.
|Albania
|Denmark
|Kyrgyzstan
|Romania
|American Samoa
|Dominican Republic
|Latvia
|San Marino
|Argentina
|Ecuador
|Liechtenstein
|Serbia
|Armenia
|Estonia
|Lithuania
|Singapore
|Australia
|Faroe Islands
|Luxembourg
|Slovakia
|Austria
|Finland
|Malaysia
|Slovenia
|Azerbaijan
|France
|Malta
|South Africa
|Belgium
|Georgia
|Mexico
|Spain
|Bermuda
|Greece
|Moldova
|Sweden
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Greenland
|Monaco
|Switzerland
|Brazil
|Guam
|Montenegro
|Taiwan
|Bulgaria
|Guernsey
|Morocco
|Thailand
|Canada
|Hong Kong
|Netherlands
|United Arab Emirates
|Cayman Islands
|Hungary
|North Macedonia
|United Kingdom
|Chile
|Iceland
|Northern Mariana Islands
|United States
|Colombia
|Ireland
|Norway
|US Virgin Islands
|Costa Rica
|Isle of Man
|Peru
|Vietnam
|Croatia
|Italy
|Poland
|Cyprus
|Kazakhstan
|Portugal
|Czech Republic
|Kuwait
|Qatar
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments