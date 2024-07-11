Google Wallet celebrating Paris 2024 Olympic mascots with tap-to-pay

Google Wallet is running a fun promotion to celebrate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

When you tap-to-pay or use the Google Pay button in websites/apps using a Visa card, you’ll earn virtual Paris 2024 mascots. Six are available, with Bronze, Silver, and Gold medal status:

Bronze medal status

1st Paris 2024 mascot: Have an existing Visa card in Google Wallet or add a new eligible Visa card to Google Wallet

2nd Paris 2024 mascot: 1 Visa purchase

Silver medal status

3rd Paris 2024 mascot: 5 Visa purchases

4th Paris 2024 mascot: 10 Visa purchases

5th Paris 2024 mascot: 15 Visa purchases

Gold medal status

6th Paris 2024 mascot: 20 Visa purchases

Visa is the “exclusive Payment Technology Partner” for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Once available, you can opt-in to the experience here: wallet.app.google/Edp. It’s not yet live for all users, with the campaign starting today and available in the following countries. If you already have a Visa card saved in Google Wallet, you’ll earn the first mascot after opting in.

There was a similar Google Pay promotion for the Justice League in 2018, but some people got Android superhero figurines. You only get virtual mascots today.

The Paris 2024 mascots will appear in Google Wallet until December 31, 2024.

Albania Denmark Kyrgyzstan Romania American Samoa Dominican Republic Latvia San Marino Argentina Ecuador Liechtenstein Serbia Armenia Estonia Lithuania Singapore Australia Faroe Islands Luxembourg Slovakia Austria Finland Malaysia Slovenia Azerbaijan France Malta South Africa Belgium Georgia Mexico Spain Bermuda Greece Moldova Sweden Bosnia and Herzegovina Greenland Monaco Switzerland Brazil Guam Montenegro Taiwan Bulgaria Guernsey Morocco Thailand Canada Hong Kong Netherlands United Arab Emirates Cayman Islands Hungary North Macedonia United Kingdom Chile Iceland Northern Mariana Islands United States Colombia Ireland Norway US Virgin Islands Costa Rica Isle of Man Peru Vietnam Croatia Italy Poland Cyprus Kazakhstan Portugal Czech Republic Kuwait Qatar