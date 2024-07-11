 Skip to main content

Google Wallet celebrating Paris 2024 Olympic mascots with tap-to-pay

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 11 2024 - 9:09 am PT
Google Wallet is running a fun promotion to celebrate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

When you tap-to-pay or use the Google Pay button in websites/apps using a Visa card, you’ll earn virtual Paris 2024 mascots. Six are available, with Bronze, Silver, and Gold medal status:

Bronze medal status

  • 1st Paris 2024 mascot: Have an existing Visa card in Google Wallet or add a new eligible Visa card to Google Wallet
  • 2nd Paris 2024 mascot: 1 Visa purchase

Silver medal status

  • 3rd Paris 2024 mascot: 5 Visa purchases
  • 4th Paris 2024 mascot: 10 Visa purchases
  • 5th Paris 2024 mascot: 15 Visa purchases

Gold medal status

  • 6th Paris 2024 mascot: 20 Visa purchases

Visa is the “exclusive Payment Technology Partner” for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Once available, you can opt-in to the experience here: wallet.app.google/Edp. It’s not yet live for all users, with the campaign starting today and available in the following countries. If you already have a Visa card saved in Google Wallet, you’ll earn the first mascot after opting in.

There was a similar Google Pay promotion for the Justice League in 2018, but some people got Android superhero figurines. You only get virtual mascots today.

The Paris 2024 mascots will appear in Google Wallet until December 31, 2024.

AlbaniaDenmarkKyrgyzstanRomania
American SamoaDominican RepublicLatviaSan Marino
ArgentinaEcuadorLiechtensteinSerbia
ArmeniaEstoniaLithuaniaSingapore
AustraliaFaroe IslandsLuxembourgSlovakia
AustriaFinlandMalaysiaSlovenia
AzerbaijanFranceMaltaSouth Africa
BelgiumGeorgiaMexicoSpain
BermudaGreeceMoldovaSweden
Bosnia and HerzegovinaGreenlandMonacoSwitzerland
BrazilGuamMontenegroTaiwan
BulgariaGuernseyMoroccoThailand
CanadaHong KongNetherlandsUnited Arab Emirates
Cayman IslandsHungaryNorth MacedoniaUnited Kingdom
ChileIcelandNorthern Mariana IslandsUnited States
ColombiaIrelandNorwayUS Virgin Islands
Costa RicaIsle of ManPeruVietnam
CroatiaItalyPoland
CyprusKazakhstanPortugal
Czech RepublicKuwaitQatar
