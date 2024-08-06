The Google TV Streamer pre-orders are US-only for now

Today’s launch of the Google TV Streamer has given us a glimpse of Google’s next generation of streaming systems, but pre-orders are currently limited to the US only at least until later in September.

Update: Changes made to this post reflect information visible in regional Keyword blogs.

Ahead of the launch, details were scarce on where the Google TV-powered system would be available. If you head to the Google Store in the UK, France, Germany, or any other nation where the Chromecast is officially available, there is no mention of the brand-new product.

However, thanks to Google’s regional availability support pages, it appears that the Google TV Streamer is only available in the US – at least for the time being. In years prior we’ve seen Nest products and services rollout in North American markets before getting a wider release across the globe. The Pixel 4a is one such notable example of this, where the mid-ranger launched in the US and Japan before coming to Europe in October 2020, just before the Pixel 5 launch.

Another major giveaway that we’ll see an international release is the recently leaked European pricing that puts the Google TV Streamer at €119.99. That’s a substantial price hike over the $99 that the Google TV Streamer will cost in the US.

Update: French and German Google Keyword blog posts have confirmed that the streaming device will be available on September 24 from the Google Store. In Germany, you’ll be able to purchase from Amazon, MediaMarkt and Saturn. However, there is no word on UK availability in the UK at this time.

With the Chromecast also set to be discontinued, it’s highly likely that we’ll see an expansion of the Google TV Streamer into more regions in the coming months – especially if inventory of the predecessor starts to dwindle.

This regional availability also applies to the new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) and Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd Gen). The updated smart home thermostat will only be available in the US and Canada at launch. Interestingly, the Google TV Streamer is unavailable in Canada, while the new Nest hardware is.

We’re fairly confident that Google will expand the availability of all of the new announcements very soon. That said, we hope we don’t see limited availability like the Nest Doorbell (wired), which is still a North American-exclusive product.

