Google TV Streamer may cost twice as much as Chromecast, launches in September

As we first reported last month, the long-awaited replacement for the Chromecast with Google TV is the “Google TV Streamer,” a set-top box. According to a new report, the Google TV Streamer 4K will cost roughly twice as much as Chromecast, at least in Europe.

Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV back in 2020 to solid reception, but storage woes and a lack of powerful hardware led to some long-term complaints. As we recently brought out, though, software updates and other tweaks over time left the Chromecast to age better than many expected.

But now, a new option is on the horizon, and it looks like a big improvement.

The “Google TV Streamer” that we first reported in July is a new set-top box that has an upgraded remote and more. But how much will it cost?

Dealabs reports that the Google TV Streamer will cost €119.99 in Europe.

That’s just under twice the cost of the existing Chromecast with Google TV (4K) which sells for €69.99 in France (the same region as this report cites) and other countries in Europe. It’s said that the device could be officially announced as soon as tomorrow, August 6, but wouldn’t be available to customers until late September. Specifically, September 24. That won’t be Google’s only delayed launch, though, as Pixel 9 Pro Fold is said to launch early in the month, with Pixel Buds Pro 2 debuting a couple of days after this reported Google TV Streamer release date.

The release of Google TV Streamer in Europe is also mentioned to solely include a “Porcelain” color variant. The device is also set to include an Ethernet port and support for Thread radio (for smart home devices).

