 Skip to main content

Google TV Streamer may cost twice as much as Chromecast, launches in September

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 5 2024 - 5:51 am PT
16 Comments
Google TV Streamer

As we first reported last month, the long-awaited replacement for the Chromecast with Google TV is the “Google TV Streamer,” a set-top box. According to a new report, the Google TV Streamer 4K will cost roughly twice as much as Chromecast, at least in Europe.

Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV back in 2020 to solid reception, but storage woes and a lack of powerful hardware led to some long-term complaints. As we recently brought out, though, software updates and other tweaks over time left the Chromecast to age better than many expected.

But now, a new option is on the horizon, and it looks like a big improvement.

The “Google TV Streamer” that we first reported in July is a new set-top box that has an upgraded remote and more. But how much will it cost?

Dealabs reports that the Google TV Streamer will cost €119.99 in Europe.

That’s just under twice the cost of the existing Chromecast with Google TV (4K) which sells for €69.99 in France (the same region as this report cites) and other countries in Europe. It’s said that the device could be officially announced as soon as tomorrow, August 6, but wouldn’t be available to customers until late September. Specifically, September 24. That won’t be Google’s only delayed launch, though, as Pixel 9 Pro Fold is said to launch early in the month, with Pixel Buds Pro 2 debuting a couple of days after this reported Google TV Streamer release date.

The release of Google TV Streamer in Europe is also mentioned to solely include a “Porcelain” color variant. The device is also set to include an Ethernet port and support for Thread radio (for smart home devices).

With an announcement seemingly imminent, let us know in the comments below what you’re looking forward to with this new device.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV
Google TV Streamer

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications