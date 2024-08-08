What’s new in the August 2024 Google System Updates [U: 8/7]

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

The “Everything else” option in Google Wallet is officially widely rolling out with this release.

Google Play services v24.31 (2024-08-07)

Wallet

[Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to add passes to your Google Wallet using pass images.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Media Support and Updatability.

Historically, the Google Play system update is released at the end of every month. (What’s listed as new doesn’t actually change.) There was no such release in July, with the next Google Play system update (following June’s) coming in early August.

In fact, Google lists the August update (dated 2024-08-05) as part of the July 2024 changelog, which has yet to be archived with the new month.

[Phone] Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity, Network Usage, Security, Stability, and Updatability.

[Phone] Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.