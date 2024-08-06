 Skip to main content

Google TV Streamer has 4GB of RAM and might be powered by a MediaTek chip

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 6 2024 - 7:50 am PT
13 Comments

Google today announced the new Google TV Streamer, a set-top box that’s got much more powerful specs than the Chromecast it replaces, and it’s got some serious power under the hood, at least in the context of a streaming device.

The Google TV Streamer solves one of the Chromecast’s biggest problems by including 32GB of storage. That’s way more than the 8GB included on the 2020 streaming dongle, and should be more than the vast majority of users actually need on their TV.

Alongside that boosted storage, the Google TV Streamer has 4GB of RAM to round out its core, most impactful specs. Google has said the memory is “doubled” throughout many of its marketing materials, but confirmed that, yes, it has 4GB of RAM. That’s a huge deal, as even the Nvidia Shield TV Pro only has 3GB. And given the performance we’ve seen on Google TV with a low-end chip and 3GB of RAM in the Walmart Onn Pro, this is a great sign for the Google TV Streamer’s performance.

But what about the chipset?

Google has been a little cagey about this detail so far, only saying that the chip is “improved.” There’s been no word on what chip is being used, or even who provides it.

Android Authority claims that chip is the MediaTek MT8696, a chip that’s not detailed online, but a variant of which is used in Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max. In that device, the chip has a clock speed of 2.0GHz and supports AV1, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more, just like the Google TV Streamer does.

The switch from Amlogic to MediaTek shouldn’t come as a major surprise, as both brands are top names for TV chips, but it is a head-scratcher as to why Google hasn’t confirmed this detail publicly.

The mystery will likely be fully revealed in time, though, as the Google TV Streamer is set to ship to customers in September. Pre-orders are open now.

More on Google TV Streamer:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Google TV Streamer

Google TV Streamer

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications