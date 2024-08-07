 Skip to main content

The Google TV Streamer still supports external storage

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 7 2024 - 1:30 pm PT
5 Comments

While the new Google TV Streamer is a far more capable device compared to the Chromecast with Google TV it replaces, you can still expand on its storage through an external drive, Google has confirmed.

The Google TV Streamer is, by all definitions, a high-end streaming device. It has a much more powerful set of specs including 4GB of RAM and a better chip, as well as having 32GB of onboard storage. That’s a huge upgrade over the mere 8GB that wasn’t enough on the Chromecast when it debuted four years ago, even more so in 2024.

But Google’s device is also entering a space where expectations are higher, and customers start to include those who want to do more than just stream movies with the set-top box.

As such, as the 32GB of onboard storage might not be enough for everyone.

There’s no way to expand that using the device itself, though. Unlike an Nvidia Shield TV for example, the Google TV Streamer only has two usable ports – a USB-C port designed for power, and an Ethernet port. Using the latter, though, you can still expand on the Google TV Streamer’s storage.

Like the Chromecast, Google confirmed to 9to5Google that, yes, the Google TV Streamer can use USB-C for both power and external storage. By plugging in a dongle that has additional USB ports, you can also plug in a flash drive or other form of external storage to boost what the Streamer can access. This isn’t always the most user-friendly process, but there are apps on Google TV which can help you access media from other devices. External peripherals such as game controllers, a mouse, and more should also work through a connected USB-C dongle.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but we’re glad to hear it’s the case. With Nvidia having left the Shield TV without an update for about five years now, the Google TV Streamer paired with a USB-C dongle could fill the gap for a lot of users who are overdue for an upgrade.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Google TV Streamer

Google TV Streamer

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications