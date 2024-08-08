Pixel 9 Pro XL to start at $1,099 as more leaks confirm specs and AI features

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series has already leaked in great detail, but the leaks just keep coming, this time with a reliable source offering a starting price for the Pixel 9 Pro XL as well as a list of specs and features.

Just yesterday a leak in Google Search of all places, stemming from T-Mobile, revealed a few details about the price of the Pixel 9 Pro duo. The Pixel 9 Pro, the smaller device, was listed for $999 while the Pixel 9 Pro XL was listed at $1,199. But it was important to note that the price mentioned for the XL was attached to a 256GB model.

Now, @MysteryLupin is revealing the starting price of the 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL and, as expected, it’s $1,099.

The post on Twitter/X goes on to reiterate the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s specs, including 128GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Tensor G4, a 6.8-inch display which apparently can hit 3,000 nits (higher than past leaks have mentioned), Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a tweaked camera setup with a 42MP selfie camera, 50MP main camera, and a pair of 48MP sensors for ultrawide and telephoto.

It’s also mentioned that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will ship with Android 14, but get Android 15 soon, in line with previous rumors.

There’s further mention of a 1TB storage variant for the XL, which would be the highest amount of storage Google has ever offered on a Pixel.

In a separate post, @MysterLupin breaks down Google’s new AI features, some of which we’ve already heard about. They include “Pixel Studio,” an AI image generator and “Reimagine” which can “transform” objects in a photo into something new. The new Weather app is mentioned, this time with AI summaries that include “outfit tips.” And, finally, the “Pixel Screenshots” functionality that leaked previously is mentioned again, this time with the ability to “find screenshots using natural language search.”

Google is set to fully unveil the Pixel 9 series and other devices at an event on August 13, so we’re just a few short days away from the full reveal on all of this.

What do you think of the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s starting price?

