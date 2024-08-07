 Skip to main content

Some US pricing for Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL leaks, storage pre-order upgrade in tow 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 7 2024 - 5:21 pm PT
19 Comments

We already know the European pricing for the Pixel 9 series, but how much the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL costs in the US might have now leaked. 

For starters, the source of this information is curious. Google Search’s product card indexed several T-Mobile listings today for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. We found one such listing, but it has since been removed:

https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/google-pixel-9-pro-xl?sku=840353914155

We see two “Google Pixel 9 Pro” listings at $999.99, while the 256 GB “Google Pixel 9 Pro XL” is $1,199.99. A 512 GB Pixel 9 Pro XL is also listed at $1,199.99.

View post on imgur.com

In Europe, we know that there will be a storage upgrade promo for pre-ordering in addition to 12 months of Gemini Advanced. That looks to be coming to the US as well, with Roland Quandt on X confirming for AT&T.

So, the 128 GB Pixel 9 Pro should be $999, but during the pre-order period you can get the 256 GB model for the same price.

On the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it would be $1,199 for the 256GB normally, but that gets you 512 GB if you order early. 

Last year, the price difference from 128 to 256 GB of storage was $60, while 256 to 512 GB was $120. Google looks to going to $100 for the Pixel 9 series, and that could put the 128 GB Pixel 9 Pro XL at $1,099, or a $100 price increase compared to the comparable 128GB Pixel 8 Pro today.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

