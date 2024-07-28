We know almost everything about the Google Pixel 9 series already

We’re still about two weeks out from Google’s next Pixel launch event, but a ton of big leaks this week told us basically every detail about the Pixel 9 series.

Pixel leaks are inevitable. Even when Google shifts up the release date by two months, leaks still come, and this week we had a lot. From renders to promo videos and more, we basically know everything there is to know about the Pixel 9 series at this point, so let’s break down all of the latest findings.

Starting with the base Pixel 9, we’ve learned through leaks that Google will offer the 6.3-inch device in four colors with the same camera setup as Pixel 8, Tensor G4, and 12GB of RAM. The device will have matte rails and a glossy glass back, and is set to be the cheapest of the bunch at €899. US pricing hasn’t leaked yet, but it’s probably safe to assume it will be between $599 and $799. Pixel 8 sells for $599 in the US but €799 in Europe, so $699 seems likely.

Next in line, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL make up Google’s “flagship” duo. These devices run on the same Tensor G4 chip, but with 16GB of RAM – both a new height for Pixels and the new minimum for this series – and some slightly better camera sensors (and, of course, the addition of a telephoto lens). The main shooter appears to be the same, but the ultrawide and selfie cameras are both upgraded. Google’s “Pro” series is also getting a four-color launch lineup according to leaks. Applying the same leaks and logic on pricing as with Pixel 9, the Pro duo likely lands at $999 and $1,099.

Then, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the oddly-named sequel to the Pixel Fold, with the device set to be a big overhaul to Google’s foldable. Gone is the short and wide form factor of the original, instead with this new device getting a taller outer display, a design similar to the OnePlus Open, and a huge internal display. Leaks have shown that the inner bezels are gone, the cameras are mostly unchanged, and it will probably be sold in more countries too. Pricing on this one isn’t expected to change.

And of course, there’s also a bunch of AI involved.

Leaked promo videos and marketing materials have revealed a few new features. Gemini will be able to use a picture to generate more advanced information (Google’s go-to example is a picture of the contents of your fridge to make a recipe), Magic Editor will accept text prompts, and “Add Me” can add you into a group shot if you weren’t there in the first place.

There’s a good chance additional surprises are in tow, but the Pixel 9 series is shaping up quite nicely. And there’s still more on the table too. Google is also going to launch Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, which we’ve also heard more about this week.

Stay tuned to 9to5Google for all of the latest as Pixel leak season nears its end with Google’s August 13 launch event coming.

This Week’s Top Stories (other than Pixel leaks)

Samsung’s One UI 7 update is shaping up to be… different

As Google prepares to launch Android 15 (likely on Pixel 9), Samsung is also building out its update for Galaxy devices. This comes with One UI 7, which is said to be a major update to the company’s skin. And, based on early leaks, it certainly looks that way. Leaks this week have revealed new design changes, features, and more, and it’s going to be interesting to say the least.

Whatever the update brings, we’ll apparently get our first look on Monday.

Why yes, there are more Google leaks

Beyond just the Pixel, Google has two other devices on the way. This week saw the leak of a new generation of the Nest Learning Thermostat and the “Google TV Streamer,” a new device likely taking the place of the Chromecast with Google TV. Both are incredibly overdue releases, but we’re not sure when they’ll be launching.

More Top Stories

