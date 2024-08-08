OnePlus Open is up to $400 off for all models, free mechanical keyboard too

Alongside the launch of its new “Apex Edition,” the OnePlus Open is getting a handful of discounts that include a starting price of $1,299.

Available today, the OnePlus Open “Apex Edition” is an upgraded version of one of the best foldables on the market. Taking the foundation laid in 2023, “Apex Edition” has twice the storage, a new “VIP Mode” that shuts down the mic and camera using the Alert Slider, and has a truly gorgeous deep red colorway. The device acts as a reminder of how far ahead of its competition, at least in North America, OnePlus was in 2023, even as Samsung and Google launch new options this year.

That upgraded device comes with a $200 premium, costing $1,899. Notably, that’s the same price Samsung charges for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but in its 256GB variant. The limited edition 1TB device is also available with a steep launch discount.

At OnePlus.com, you can get the OnePlus Open “Apex Edition” for $1,599 using the coupon code “1TBFORLIFE” at checkout. From there, you can also do a trade-in which offers a bare minimum of $100 for any device in any condition.

If you don’t want this new top-end option, the regular OnePlus Open is also available at a discount to celebrate.

Through August 30, the OnePlus Open’s black and green variants with 512GB of storage will be available for $1,399, down from the usual $1,699 price. You can also get another $100 off, at least, with any device trade-in, regardless of condition or model, taking the starting price down to $1,299.

Any OnePlus Open purchase made through the end of the month will also come with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 which usually sell for $179. Alternatively, you can also get the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, a big and fancy mechanical keyboard, for free with the purchase.

These offers are only available through OnePlus.com.

This all comes as OnePlus is rumored to not have an Open sequel in the works for release in 2024, with the device instead set to arrive sometime next year.

What do you think of the “Apex Edition” of the OnePlus Open?

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram