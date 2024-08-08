 Skip to main content

OnePlus Open is up to $400 off for all models, free mechanical keyboard too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 8 2024 - 4:45 am PT
1 Comment

Alongside the launch of its new “Apex Edition,” the OnePlus Open is getting a handful of discounts that include a starting price of $1,299.

Available today, the OnePlus Open “Apex Edition” is an upgraded version of one of the best foldables on the market. Taking the foundation laid in 2023, “Apex Edition” has twice the storage, a new “VIP Mode” that shuts down the mic and camera using the Alert Slider, and has a truly gorgeous deep red colorway. The device acts as a reminder of how far ahead of its competition, at least in North America, OnePlus was in 2023, even as Samsung and Google launch new options this year.

That upgraded device comes with a $200 premium, costing $1,899. Notably, that’s the same price Samsung charges for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but in its 256GB variant. The limited edition 1TB device is also available with a steep launch discount.

At OnePlus.com, you can get the OnePlus Open “Apex Edition” for $1,599 using the coupon code “1TBFORLIFE” at checkout. From there, you can also do a trade-in which offers a bare minimum of $100 for any device in any condition.

If you don’t want this new top-end option, the regular OnePlus Open is also available at a discount to celebrate.

Through August 30, the OnePlus Open’s black and green variants with 512GB of storage will be available for $1,399, down from the usual $1,699 price. You can also get another $100 off, at least, with any device trade-in, regardless of condition or model, taking the starting price down to $1,299.

Any OnePlus Open purchase made through the end of the month will also come with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 which usually sell for $179. Alternatively, you can also get the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, a big and fancy mechanical keyboard, for free with the purchase.

These offers are only available through OnePlus.com.

This all comes as OnePlus is rumored to not have an Open sequel in the works for release in 2024, with the device instead set to arrive sometime next year.

What do you think of the “Apex Edition” of the OnePlus Open?

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications