OnePlus Open sequel allegedly has a 6,000 mAh battery, somehow

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 22 2024 - 8:10 am PT
The OnePlus Open (otherwise known as the Oppo Find N3) is easily one of the best foldables on the market today, so we were already pretty excited for it to get a sequel. But, now, that excitement is even bigger as a new rumor hints at a massive battery in the OnePlus Open 2.

With the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3, it’d never been more obvious before that the two companies were sharing a design. By quite literally all accounts, the Open and Find N3 are the same device, just optimized for different markets. As such, we’re expecting any new information about the next Oppo Find foldable to also be the case for the next version of the OnePlus Open.

As such, there’s a potentially exciting rumor coming out of Weibo from Digital Chat Station, a fairly reliable leaker.

In a post also discussing an upcoming tri-fold foldable from Huawei, it’s said that Oppo’s next foldable is aiming to launch as early as Q1 2025 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, as previously rumored.

But this post also claims that the battery in this next Oppo foldable, and in turn probably the next OnePlus Open as well, will hit 6,000 mAh. That’s incredible if true.

However, there are definitely reasons to take this one with a grain of salt.

First and foremost, the post itself never mentions Oppo (or OnePlus) directly by name. The connection that’s been made is the use of “blue green” which probably refers to Oppo’s logo. It’s a loose connection, but that’s not super uncommon for this leaker, and it’s very likely that some nuance is being lost in translation too.

The other key reason to not get too excited about this is that, well, it seems too good to be true. The OnePlus Open (Oppo Find N3) has a 4,805 mAh battery in a frame that’s 11.7mm thick when folded up. Increasing that total by nearly 1,200 mAh without drastically increasing the thickness – a choice that’s pretty much off of the table for most foldable makers nowadays – seems borderline impossible. But, then again, we also thought basically everything about the Honor Magic V3 was impossible, and that’s available for purchase already…

The next Oppo Find and, in turn, the next OnePlus Open, is expected to launch early next year, and it’s certainly one to look forward to.

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
