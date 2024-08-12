Google’s first Pixel 8 devices made in India are ready

The launch of Google’s Pixel 8 series also came with the announcement that Google would start producing Pixel phones out of India directly. Now, that’s finally started as the first Pixel 8 phones made in India are coming off of the production lines.

Google has officially confirmed that its production lines in India have started churning out Pixel 8 devices. It’s the first time that Google will be making Pixels directly in India, and comes just under a year after the expansion was announced.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Google confirmed that only the base Pixel 8 is being produced in India for now, with the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a being produced elsewhere. The outlet also cites sources that Google’s partners are working with Dixon Technologies to manufacture Pixel devices in India.

India still isn’t a particularly strong market for Google, with previous reports claiming that “most” devices produced in India would end up being exported to other markets around the globe.

These newly produced devices are likely set to start shipping from the production lines in India to customers within the country and other locations soon.

Meanwhile, Google is set to announce the Pixel 9 series tomorrow, but it’s unclear what the company has planned for Pixel 9 production in India.

Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines 🥹



Grateful for the partnership with Hon'ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6nKvvcyFkj — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 12, 2024

