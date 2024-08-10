 Skip to main content

Android and Made by Google will jointly livestream the Pixel 9 keynote

Abner Li  | Aug 10 2024
Ahead of the Pixel 9 keynote on Tuesday, Google has posted the livestreams for Made by Google 2024, with the Android channel on YouTube also broadcasting it. 

Since the early event was announced in June, Google has emphasized the role of Android and Gemini at this upcoming Pixel event. It reflects how Google this year merged the Android (Platforms & Ecosystems, including Chrome) and hardware (Devices & Services) teams into Platforms & Devices, with Rick Osterloh leading. 

Of note this year is how the Android YouTube channel will also be livestreaming the #MadeByGoogle ‘24: Keynote: “Watch now for updates on Google AI and the newest Pixel devices, including the #Pixel9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.”

There’s an identical stream on the Made by Google channel, which is the usual home and has more subscribers at 1.64 million subscribers (versus 1.03M). MbG is also responsible for the:

Last year, the main Google channel (12.2 million subscribers) also mirrored it.

Meanwhile, you’ll find a live countdown at the top of the Google Store.

The Made by Google 2024 keynote starts at 10:00 a.m. PT on August 13. This will be streamed live from the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. It will be followed by an “After Party.” 

