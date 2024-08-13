Here’s the Pixel 9 Pro Fold compared to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open [Gallery]

The foldable market is full of different approaches to the same core ideas, and that’s very evident just from a quick look at the competition the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be facing. Here’s a quick comparison of Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold

Before we look at the 2024 competition, let’s first look back at what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is replacing. Launched in 2023, the original Google Pixel Fold was a surprisingly decent, but still flawed foldable smartphone. It suffered from some hardware flaws that Google’s excellent software and cameras ultimately couldn’t overcome at the hefty price point, at least in our review of the device.

To say that there’s a stark difference between the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold is an understatement.

It all starts with the aspect ratio. Gone is the passport-like form factor of the Pixel Fold, with the new model instead adopting a shape that, when closed, is just a little taller and thicker than the regular Pixel 9 Pro.

Unfold that and you’ve got an expansive 8-inch display that’s bigger and taller than the one on Pixel Fold. It’s not quite as wide, but in a good way. The new display also has a drastically improved crease down the middle, has a hinge that unfolds flat, and is a bit less reflective too.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also a whole lot thinner than what it’s replacing.

All in all, Google has made big improvements here, but its predecessor is not the competition that Pixel 9 Pro Fold will really be facing.

OnePlus Open vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Perhaps the closest competition to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the OnePlus Open. The device, released in 2023 but remaining without a sequel until next year, has been the gold standard in the States for a book-style foldable. It has a wider outer display, stellar inner display, and thin hardware too.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold puts up a great fight here.

The folded-up hardware is pretty similar across the board. Both devices have nearly the same aspect ratio to their outer displays and they’re nearly the same size as well. The Pixel does have a much smaller camera module on the back, though, and I’m also personally inclined to like the matte finish of the side rails on the Pixel versus OnePlus’ choice of a polished finish.

The Pixel is also thinner than the OnePlus Open, coming in at 10.5mm to the Open’s 11.7mm, but it is noticeably heavier.

As for the inner displays, they’re remarkably similar. Google’s is a bit brighter, a bit bigger, but they have the same aspect ratio. But, ultimately, I think OnePlus has a better option here thanks to a smaller display crease and the matte finish the display has which is really good at minimizing reflections.

OnePlus Open Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google’s biggest competition, though, is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the short version of this conversation is that these are drastically different devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a narrower outer display, smaller inner display, worse display crease, more intrusive camera bump when sitting on a table, and a much thicker overall setup. The only places that Samsung really pulls ahead here is in S Pen support, a hidden selfie camera on the inner display, and… that’s pretty much it.

There are still a ton of advantages to Samsung’s device, such as having more multitasking features, a lighter overall weight, and a longer track record for durability and repairs, but I think Google has absolutely bested Samsung on the hardware alone in pretty much every aspect. And I say that having bought a Galaxy Z Fold 6 just a few weeks ago. When you factor in Google’s better cameras, bigger battery, and the fact that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $100 cheaper, it’s impressive how big of a fight Google is putting up against the Galaxy Z Fold 6 here.

But, with all of these comparisons, the real verdict will have to wait until we’ve spent more time in real life with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pre-orders for Google’s new foldable are open now, with the device shipping in September.

