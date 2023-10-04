 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 trade-in deals on the Google Store are either pretty good, or laughably bad

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 4 2023 - 12:34 pm PT
Pixel 8 in Obsidian and Hazel

Trade-in deals are often one of the best ways to get a good deal on a new phone, but if you’re looking to trade-in your existing device for a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll either be quite happy, or almost offended by some of the Google Store offers.

Google has, in recent years, pretty heavily emphasized trade-in deals when launching new Pixel phones. For instance, Pixel 6 owners could upgrade to Pixel 7 for just a few dollars at one point last year. This time around, the Google Store limits Pixel 8 trade-in values to $650, and Pixel 8 Pro at $750. Those aren’t hard limits, as some trade-ins will be worth more, but it’s pretty much the top end.

In digging through the trade-in offers, we quickly noticed that Google is clearly pushing some values up, and leaving others well behind.

On the bright side of things, you’ll get great values if switching from an iPhone or an older Pixel phone. The Pixel 4 series, for instance, pulls at least $250, which is much more than those phones are worth on the secondhand market. Pixel 5 hits $300, and Pixel 6 Pro can get as much as $400. iPhones, meanwhile, top out at $750 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and even an iPhone 13 will get $500 or more.

But, some of the values are just wildly low.

A good example of that is Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Last year’s phones will only get you $325 or up to $420, respectively, which is around 50% of their values. And, notably, Best Buy is offering over $100 more than the Google Store on both Pixel 7 devices when you buy a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro there.

Some other hilariously low totals from the Google Store include the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is worth a whopping $314, and the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is worth just $74.

It really seems hit or miss, but there are at least some good deals.

The values listed below were captured on October 4, and are all based on base, unlocked models of the respective devices unless noted otherwise.

Pixel 8Pixel 8 ProBest Buy
Pixel 7$325$325$450
Pixel 7 Pro$385$420$550
Pixel 6$325$325$315
Pixel 6 Pro$385$400$355
Pixel 6a$300$300$300
Pixel 4a$200$200$245
Pixel 5$300$300$265
Pixel 4$250$250$245 (Verizon)
Pixel 4 XL$260$260$265 (Verizon)
Pixel 3$200$200$25
Galaxy S23 Ultra$650$650$600
Galaxy S23$550$550$300
Galaxy S22 Ultra$500$520$455
Galaxy S22$400$400$370
Galaxy S21 Ultra$410$430$370
iPhone 14 Pro Max$750$750$650 (Verizon)
iPhone 14 Pro$620$620$570 (Verizon)
iPhone 13 Pro Max$650$650$920 (Verizon)
iPhone 14$550$550$430
iPhone 13$500$500$670
Galaxy Z Fold 4$314$314$430
Galaxy Z Flip 4$180$180$190
OnePlus 10 Pro$74$74$240

The Google Store doesn’t list trade-in values for a lot of newer devices, like Pixel 7a, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and iPhone 15 series devices. That ultimately makes a bit of sense – if you’re trading in an iPhone 15 two weeks later for a Pixel 8, who hurt you (was it the homescreen?)?

A couple of notes on Best Buy trade-ins. For one, you can’t trade-in for more than the Pixel is worth, so the shocking and strangely high $920 trade-in price on iPhone 13 Pro Max won’t be eligible towards a Pixel 8. But, also, the Pixel 8 Pro’s pre-order perk of a free Pixel Watch 2 is strictly limited to the black, Wi-Fi only version when purchased through Best Buy.

Here’s one bit of good news, though. Google often shuffles these values around throughout the year, so you might have better luck in a few weeks. Though, the pre-order perks will be gone by then.

