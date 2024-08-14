Google Meet redesigns personal video calling, adds text chat, screen sharing, and more 

Google Meet on Android and iOS is getting a big redesign of the personal video calling UI and experience — formally Duo — that doesn’t involve joining via meeting links.

Due to the Google Duo migration a few years ago, there are some differences between impromptu video calls (1:1 or group) and meetings that are typically joined by clicking on a URL. The goal of this upcoming redesign is to bring that personal video calling experience more inline with the meeting one that gets more frequent updates and “advanced features.”

The new video calling UI starts with modernizations on the pre-call screen. Once in a conversation, there are new call control buttons at the bottom, as well as the ability to access real-time chat for link sharing and “when you can’t talk out loud.”

Similarly, video calls now support an audio-only on-the-go mode that was introduced for calls last year.

You can also access live captions in over 70 languages, while screen sharing is coming to Android and iOS.

In terms of expressive features, there’s the ability to react with emoji, while you can add stacked filters, effects, and accessories.

These updates to Google Meet video calls are rolling out gradually “over the next few months.”