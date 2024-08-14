 Skip to main content

Honor to roll out AI eye tracking in Android 14 globally

Aug 14 2024
In an effort to improve functionality for all users, Honor plans to roll out a new multimodal eye-tracking feature using AI to more users. The function will allow users to interact with Honor’s devices using only their eyes.

Honor notes the upcoming tool is aimed at helping users with ALS. The loss of muscle function is an unfortunate part of the disease, and it makes tasks like operating a smartphone all the more difficult. The AI-based eye-tracking function will allow users to navigate and interact with Honor’s phones using only eye movement to open notifications and apps.

Honor notes the feature will begin rolling out to global devices starting on August 27. Those devices will need to be running MagicOS 8, based on Android 14. That version of Android is the latest to hit Honor’s devices, including the Magic V2 and Honor 90.

The feature was initially released in limited capacity earlier in the year, but this rollout will mean any Honor phone running the right OS will be able to make use of it. That includes the Honor Magic 6 Pro.

Eye-tracking technology itself isn’t new, but the addition of AI and machine learning means that it may be of more use than projects from Google and other companies in the past. While functionality on other devices requires an app, Honor is baking eye-tracking right into the OS.

As mentioned, this feature should begin rolling out on August 27.

