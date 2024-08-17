Android Auto adds a new Google Assistant UI during voice interactions, looks like Siri

Google has added a new UI for Assistant on Android Auto that appears during voice interactions, and it looks suspiciously similar to Apple’s Siri.

Recently, Google has updated Android Auto with a new UI for Assistant. This is separate from the UI that appears at the bottom of the screen, which is still available for initial commands. Rather, this new UI appears when Google Assistant is waiting on a reply from you.

In the screenshot below, we asked Google Assistant to find a nearby post office, and the new UI appeared when Assistant asked for which location I wanted to navigate to. It reacts when the Assistant speaks and during my reply, and then goes away when the reply is processed.

It feels just a little reiterative when Google could just keep using the bottom bar, but it’s still a nice design.

That said, it is a little hard to ignore the elephant in the room, which is that this is exactly how Apple shows Siri on CarPlay.

We’re not sure how widely this new UI has rolled out, but we’re seeing it on Android Auto v12.5 on a Galaxy Z Fold 6.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram