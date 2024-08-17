 Skip to main content

Android Auto adds a new Google Assistant UI during voice interactions, looks like Siri

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 17 2024 - 4:30 pm PT
3 Comments

Google has added a new UI for Assistant on Android Auto that appears during voice interactions, and it looks suspiciously similar to Apple’s Siri.

Recently, Google has updated Android Auto with a new UI for Assistant. This is separate from the UI that appears at the bottom of the screen, which is still available for initial commands. Rather, this new UI appears when Google Assistant is waiting on a reply from you.

In the screenshot below, we asked Google Assistant to find a nearby post office, and the new UI appeared when Assistant asked for which location I wanted to navigate to. It reacts when the Assistant speaks and during my reply, and then goes away when the reply is processed.

It feels just a little reiterative when Google could just keep using the bottom bar, but it’s still a nice design.

That said, it is a little hard to ignore the elephant in the room, which is that this is exactly how Apple shows Siri on CarPlay.

We’re not sure how widely this new UI has rolled out, but we’re seeing it on Android Auto v12.5 on a Galaxy Z Fold 6.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…
Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications