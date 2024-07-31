 Skip to main content

New Google Maps incident reporting comes to mobile & Android Auto, Waze gets lockscreen navigation

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 31 2024 - 6:00 am PT
2 Comments

In addition to image safety, Google is rolling out new features to Waze and Maps, like a redesign of incident reporting. 

On mobile, the message bubble is replaced by a more prominent orange triangle that opens a larger sheet with bigger buttons. Your color-coded options are: Crash, Slowdown, Police, Mobile speed camera, Construction, Lane closure, Stalled vehicle, and Object on road.

This is rolling out globally now to Google Maps Android and iOS. It’s also coming to Android Auto, CarPlay, and Android Automotive (“cars with Google built-in”).

Meanwhile, Google Maps is adding new destination guidance that will “automatically light up your building and its entrance as you approach it.” This is helpful when visiting new places, while nearby parking lots will also be surfaced. This will be available for Google Maps on Android, Android Auto, Android Automotive, iOS, and CarPlay “in the coming weeks.” 

Waze is getting alerts for new camera types, like “speeding, running a red light, using the wrong lane (like bus, HOV or carpool), not wearing a seatbelt, or using phones while driving.” 

These alerts serve as a helpful reminder about an area’s traffic rules, so you can make any necessary adjustments. New camera types on Waze are rolling out globally on Android and iOS.

A new traffic events feature will warn when concerts, parades, sporting, and other events impact areas with places that you’ve saved or recently driven through. Waze will send a notification “once the event has started,” with details like the cause, road closures, and real-time traffic conditions. You will be able to share these details with others, with this rolling out globally now on Android and iOS. 

Waze will soon let you navigate — with turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic updates, and hazard alerts — even if your Android phone is locked. This is similar to what’s already possible with Google Maps. This “lock screen navigation” is rolling out globally on Android this month, and coming to iOS in the fall. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps
Waze

Waze

Waze is a third-party navigation application tha…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications