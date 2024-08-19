 Skip to main content

Honor will launch its impossibly-thin Magic V3 globally on September 5

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 19 2024 - 7:32 am PT
0 Comments

Following its launch in China last month, Honor has officially confirmed plans to launch the Magic V3 globally on September 5.

In posts on social media and on its website, Honor is teasing an event for September 5 to launch new devices to the global market (not including the US). This is specifically during IFA, a yearly tech conference that takes place in Berlin, Germany.

At the event, Honor says it will launch Magic V3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14.

Through the teaser image, we yet again get to see the incredibly thin profile of the Honor Magic V3. As announced in China, the device somehow manages to cram the components of a premium foldable into a design that’s just 9.2mm thick. That’s nearly 3mm thinner than Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 6, and with a considerably bigger battery too.

The Honor Magic V2 was already a stellar foldable option, so we’ll be excited to see how the Magic V3 stacks up.

Based on this teaser, it does sound like Honor’s Magic V Flip won’t be expanding out of China anytime soon.

You can expect the device to launch in regions throughout Europe as well as the UK and other markets in September following this upcoming launch event.

More on Honor:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

honor

honor
Honor Magic V3

Honor Magic V3

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications