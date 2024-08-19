Honor will launch its impossibly-thin Magic V3 globally on September 5

Following its launch in China last month, Honor has officially confirmed plans to launch the Magic V3 globally on September 5.

In posts on social media and on its website, Honor is teasing an event for September 5 to launch new devices to the global market (not including the US). This is specifically during IFA, a yearly tech conference that takes place in Berlin, Germany.

At the event, Honor says it will launch Magic V3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14.

Through the teaser image, we yet again get to see the incredibly thin profile of the Honor Magic V3. As announced in China, the device somehow manages to cram the components of a premium foldable into a design that’s just 9.2mm thick. That’s nearly 3mm thinner than Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 6, and with a considerably bigger battery too.

The Honor Magic V2 was already a stellar foldable option, so we’ll be excited to see how the Magic V3 stacks up.

Based on this teaser, it does sound like Honor’s Magic V Flip won’t be expanding out of China anytime soon.

You can expect the device to launch in regions throughout Europe as well as the UK and other markets in September following this upcoming launch event.

