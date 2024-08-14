 Skip to main content

You can use the same cases on both Google’s Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 14 2024 - 2:25 pm PT
Google’s new Pixel 9 series has arrived and, with it, an exciting first for the series. Both the base Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro can use the same cases interchangeably.

The new Pixel 9 series has four devices – Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The newest addition to the lineup is the Pixel 9 Pro, a smaller device that packs the same cameras and specs as the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s a long-awaited arrival, and Google also employed a clever bit of design with it.

Both the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro share the same screen size and dimensions. That alone is nice just because it means buyers have more choice in a compact smartphone, but another big perk is that the two phones can also share the same accessories.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro can use the same cases. Google’s lineup of official cases, which we’ve already gone hands-on with, don’t include separate cases for the 9 and 9 Pro. Rather, they’re actually marked on the packaging to be cross-compatible with the two devices. The same applies to third-party brands, as clearly evident in the Google Store in cases from several Made for Google partners.

It’s not especially common for this sort of thing to happen, mainly because it’s not common for two devices in the same lineup to even be able to share the same dimensions. Samsung, for example, doesn’t have a smaller Galaxy S24 Ultra that’s the same size as the regular S24, even though that’d be great. It has happened with some previous iPhones (the iPhone 12 namely), but it’s a very rare move.

And it’s going to be a big benefit for customers too. The Pixel 9 Pro, despite having a vocal audience excited to get it, will likely be more of a niche product in the end. By sharing the same size as the most affordable Pixel 9, case makers will likely be far more inclined to support the device.

More on Google Pixel 9:

