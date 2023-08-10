Google Pixel becomes the official phone of Arsenal and Liverpool Football Club

Google makes a big footprint with its services and products across varying industries. One of those products is Google Pixel, which has now officially become the phone of both Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League.

As a whole, Google has put a lot into the marketing strategy backing the Pixel series of devices. It’s not uncommon to see campaigns for the Android device across streaming, billboards, and sporting events with millions of eyes tuning in.

The next big campaign targets the Premier League – Europe’s top-tier football/soccer league. More specifically, Google Pixel is set to become the official mobile phone of both Liverpool and Arsenal, which are some of the strongest and most popular teams in the league’s current standings. Sponsorships and promotions don’t come cheap at that level of play.

The new partnership includes both the men’s and women’s first teams. Google lists some examples of upcoming content including exclusive videos through the Pixel’s AI-powered cameras and stadium-specific experiences meant to make things more exciting for the team and its supporters.

This deal also promises pitchside footage shot on Pixel to hype up both the team and the phone. The segment will be appropriately named “Pitchside, Presented by Pixel.”

We will work with their men’s and women’s senior teams, using Pixel’s leading AI-powered camera and our suite of helpful features, to create exclusive content as well as deeper, tech-driven experiences on the device to amplify fans’ experiences across Anfield, the Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and Prenton Park, as well as for fans watching at home.

Google notes that the Liverpool women’s first team will get its own entire YouTube series as a part of this deal. The show will go behind the scenes in the Women’s Super League, showcasing the ins and outs of laying at that level.

It’ll be fun to see what Google and its Pixel series come up with in partnership with Arsenal and Liverpool. At the end of the day, each is meant to turn focus to the Pixel, with footage “shot on Pixel” likely showcasing impressive headers and nutmegs that will ultimately sell phones. If Google were to contribute technological advancements to the game because of the partnership, we’re here for it.