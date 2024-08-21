 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Plus leak, the same tablets for the third year in a row

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 21 2024 - 8:25 am PT
New images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have leaked, showing off what appears to be the same tablet that we’ve already seen twice before.

Samsung introduced its super-sized “Ultra” tablet in 2022’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The 14.6-inch size was and still is massive, and it’s a flagship tablet by any definition. A year later, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra refreshed the spec sheet without doing much to change the design.

Now, we seem to be getting that again.

Leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra published by Android Headlines show off Samsung’s next flagship tablet with the same core look at prior models. There looks to be a bit of flare around the cameras and the S Pen storage area, but the design is effectively unchanged.

It even still has a display notch.

The outlet also says that one of the two tablets pictured below is the Tab S10 Plus, the one on the right with no display notch. Its design is also pretty much unchanged.

One image also shows Samsung’s AI features in the Notes app, as this tablet will almost surely pitch itself on AI features (which are already available on the prior generation).

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 in October.

